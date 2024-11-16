Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 3,187 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,026. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 8,225 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $600,836.25.

On Monday, August 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $199,691.50.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $70.73 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 86.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

