Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $631,000 Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.55.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $98.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $102.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

