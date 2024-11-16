Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2,860.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.50.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 16.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $235.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

