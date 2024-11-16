Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.2% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.14. 3,426,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

