1,030 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,309,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,571 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,265,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after buying an additional 82,620 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 16.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.32 and a 12-month high of $129.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

