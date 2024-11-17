1,328 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

