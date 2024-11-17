134 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,797 shares of company stock valued at $57,616,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $320.72 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day moving average is $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

