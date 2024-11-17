15,161 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $278.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.77. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.94 and a twelve month high of $289.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

