170 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $483.90 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

