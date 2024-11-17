1,952 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

VFMV opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.38.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.