2,150 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $91.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

