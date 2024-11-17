23,620 Shares in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Bought by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 2.06% of Tharimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Tharimmune Stock Performance
THAR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Tharimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $79.65.
Tharimmune Company Profile
