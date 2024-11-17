3,369 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

In related news, Director Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,957.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,849.90. This represents a 26.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $227,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,355.24. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,032. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

