3,760 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VTR opened at $63.60 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

