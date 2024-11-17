4,213 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
HYD opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.