4,222 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 764,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 536,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 331,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

