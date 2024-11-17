5,785 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

