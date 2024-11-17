6,449 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 68.9% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

