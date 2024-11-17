658 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,962,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,383,000 after buying an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,730,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,058.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,380,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.