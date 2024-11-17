Accent Capital Management LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Accent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 40.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,711 shares of company stock valued at $47,477,232. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.74.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $121.86 and a one year high of $215.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

