Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO opened at $272.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $212.28 and a fifty-two week high of $279.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.