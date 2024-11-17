Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 1,111 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $121.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

