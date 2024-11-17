Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 84.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,011 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 40.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

