Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

