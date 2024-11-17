Adero Partners LLC Sells 3,996 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

