Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Allianz Price Performance
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
