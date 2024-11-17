Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allianz

Allianz Price Performance

Allianz Company Profile

Shares of ALIZY opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. Allianz has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.