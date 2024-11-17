AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 7,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 34,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 291,908 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 92.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 418,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 201,381 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 278,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.