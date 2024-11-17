AM Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 5,000 POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. POSCO accounts for approximately 0.8% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get POSCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PKX opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $96.98.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.