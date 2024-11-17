Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.00). 78,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 173,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.98).

Amaroq Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The company has a market cap of £258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,580.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.63.

Insider Transactions at Amaroq Minerals

In other news, insider Graham Stewart acquired 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040.60 ($6,352.36). 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amaroq Minerals Company Profile

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

