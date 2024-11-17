América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AMX opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 195.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 448.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 46.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

