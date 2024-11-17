Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ames National by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ames National by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ames National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ames National by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

