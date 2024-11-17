Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $21,468,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,764,380.96. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.