Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,154.5 days.

CTXAF remained flat at $18.30 during trading on Friday. Ampol has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

