Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $34.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

