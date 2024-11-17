Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 21,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

APO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.63. 2,519,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,696. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

