Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB opened at $115.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.93. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.07.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.