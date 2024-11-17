Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVRE. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $473.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.