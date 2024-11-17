Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 17.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average of $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $243.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

