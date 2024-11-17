Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 15,247 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 35,071 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

