ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.8 days.

ARB Price Performance

ARBFF opened at $24.92 on Friday. ARB has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

