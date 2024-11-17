Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.02 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 285.10 ($3.59). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.59), with a volume of 432,654 shares traded.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.07.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

