Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Up 20.4% in October

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 446,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 1.3 %

AWH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWH shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

