Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New $965,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LYB opened at $82.65 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

