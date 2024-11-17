Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 0.7% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,454,000 after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $73.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

