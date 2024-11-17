Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,515 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.4% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

RSP stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $185.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average of $171.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

