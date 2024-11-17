AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

