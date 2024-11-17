B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2024

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 638,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.