B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 638,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

