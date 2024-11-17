Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.5 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What are earnings reports?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.