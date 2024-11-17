Bank of America Boosts BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $160.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,916,000 after purchasing an additional 530,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after buying an additional 318,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,408,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.