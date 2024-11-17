Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 241.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.27%.

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,625.90. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,529,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

